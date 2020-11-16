Seven dead after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal

Mandi: Seven people were killed and one was injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a khud in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, police said.

The Mahindra pickup fell into Suketi Khud at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

