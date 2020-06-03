Seven health staff from NIMS tests positive to corona virus

Hyderabad: The fury of deadly corona virus continues in an unabated manner in state capital Hyderabad.

As many as seven health staff of NIMS hospital has become the fresh victims of the virus. Of this, four are doctors and three are paramedical staff.

The samples collected from them have tested positive for Covid 19 virus.

However, the officials of the institute have not made any statement on the issue so far. It may be noted here that 12 PG medical students of Osmania Medical College tested positive to the virus on Tuesday.

This has forced the authorities of the college to send 284 people from the college to a quarantine center.

