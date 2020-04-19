Seven held for running BPO services in Gurugram

Gurugram: Seven people including two top officials of five star Radisson hotel in Gurugram have been arrested on Saturday for running Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) from the hotel, an official said.

ACP Karan Goyal said: “The alleged persons booked the hotel on March 22 (the day lockdwon was announced) for unlimited period. They were running BPO from the hotel and the top officials including General Manager Namit Vij and director rooms and revenue Ankush Talwar knew about it.”

Other alleged persons have been identified as Anuj Jain, the proprietor of Saburi TLC Worldwide Service Pvt Ltd, Apoorva Goswami, operation head Sidhartha Thakur, admin head Naveen Kumar Sharma and technical operation head Dipak Chobe.

“Raid was conducted after technical surveillance. The accused are booked for violation of lockdown under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 66A of IT Act,” Goyal said.

Source: IANS

