Seven houses gutted in Himachal fire

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 10:09 pm IST

Shimla, Oct 23 : Seven wooden houses were gutted in a fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Friday, police said. However, there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire at Purbani village is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the incident and directed local authorities to ensure timely rehabilitation of the fire-affected villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand, along with senior officers of the district, rushed to the incident site and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, a government statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Giro D'Italia: Australia's Jai Hindley wins Stage 18
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 10:09 pm IST
Back to top button