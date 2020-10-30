Seven killed as vehicle rolls off hilltop in Andhra

Rajamundry, Oct 30 : As many as seven persons of a marriage party died as a goods carrier autorickshaw carrying 16 passengers, rolled down from a hilltop outside a temple at Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, police officials said on Friday.

“The autorickshaw carrying around 16 passengers, was returning from a wedding function when it rolled down at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Seven persons died in the accident,” Shemushi Bajpai, Rajamundry Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) told IANS.

The deceased have been identified as Yalla Sridevi, 35 and Yalla Naga Sri Laxmi, 10, from Divancheruvu, Kambala Bhanu, 35, (Gokavaram), Chaganti Hemali Srilatha, 18, (Gadarada), Simhadri Prasad, 25, (Takurpalem), Pachikuri Narasimha Dora, 35, (Gangampalem) and S. Gopala Krishna, 65, (Chebrolu).

Bajpai said the accident ttok place because of the negligence of Dora, the autorickshaw driver.

The auto rolled on the steps leading to the hill temple, which is said to be as tall as the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

–IANS

sth/sdr/