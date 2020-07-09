Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

By Qayam Published: July 09, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Coronavirus-COVID-19

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 149 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 489 and total tally to 22,212, officials said.

There are 4,846 active cases in the state.

While three deaths were reported in Pali, two were in Jodhpur, one each in Nagaur and Udaipur.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has increased to 169 followed by 64 in Jodhpur, 40 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 22 in Ajmer, 18 in Bikaner, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 11 in Dholpur.

According an official report, 29 new cases were reported in Nagaur, 25 in Jaipur, 21 in Alwar, 20 in Ajmer, 16 in Bharatpur, 13 in Bikaner, 11 in Dausa and eight in Jhunjhunu besides cases in other districts.

A total of 16,504 people have been discharged after treatment.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close