Seven policemen in Kolkata test positive for COVID-19

By Qayam Published: July 02, 2020, 3:23 pm IST

Kolkata: At least seven sleuths of the Kolkata Police detective department have tested positive for COVID-19, sources at the state health department said on Thursday.

Test reports of the seven policemen, who had complained of fever last week, confirmed that they have contracted the disease, a senior officer at the department said.

All seven of them have been sent for treatment at different hospitals in the city, he said.

The entire premises of the detective department at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar has been sanitised, he added.

Sources at the health department said more than 350 policemen here have been diagnosed with the disease over the past four months.

Most of them have, however, recovered, they said.

Source: PTI
