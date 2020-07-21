Seven things Muslims must consider doing in Dhu al-Hijjah’s first 10 days

Hyderabad: Dhu al-Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the sacred months as both the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-ul-Adha take place in this month.

First 10 days of the month

The first 10 days of the month are the best days of the year. Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said, “there is no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah (SWT) that these days”.

When people asked the prophet, “Not even Jihad for the sake of Allah?”, he replied, “Not even jihad for the sake of Allah except in the case of a man who went out to fight giving himself and his wealth up for the cause and came back with nothing”.

Seven things

Muslims across the world must consider doing the following seven things during these first 10 days of Dhu al Hijjah.

Fast on the first nine days. Recite Tahlil (La ilaaha ill-Allah), Takbir (Allahu Akbar) and Tahmid (Alhamdu lillah). Fast on the day of Arafah. Fasting on this day will expiate for the sins of two years. The one who wants to offer a sacrifice must stop cutting his hairs and nails after seeing new Moon of Dul al-Hijjah. Give charity. Read and understand the Quran. Forgive each other.