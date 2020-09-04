Seven women killed in blast at a firecracker unit in TN

Cuddalore: Seven women, including the firecracker unit licensee and her kin were killed and two workers critically injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattumannarkoil here on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to them.

The factory owner Gandhimathi and eight other women were allegedly involved in making country firecrackers at the unit in Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil when an explosion ripped through the structure, killing five women, police said.

Four others who were injured were later rescued from the concrete debris by the locals and admitted to a hospital here.

While two women succumbed later, the remaining two are undergoing treatment.

“The licensee and four of her kin died in the blast while two other women died at the hospital,” Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told PTI.

“We are investigating the cause of the blast. There was no fire mishap. Probably some chemical substance like nitrate was stocked at the factory,” Abhinav said.

Nitrates are common components of fertilisers and explosives.

Apart from Gandhimathi, Malarkodi, Latha, Rajathi, Chitra, Rukmani and Rathinammal died in the blast.

“Hearing the news about the death of seven women in the blast is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families,” Chief Minister Palaniswami said and announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to the affected families.

உயிரிழந்தவர்கள் குடும்பத்திற்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்களை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.இந்த துயரச்செய்தி அறிந்தவுடன்,மீட்பு நடவடிக்கைகளை விரைந்து மேற்கொள்ளவும்,சிகிச்சை அளிக்கவும்,உயிரிழந்தவர்கள் குடும்பத்தினரை நேரில் சந்தித்து ஆறுதல் கூறவும் சேலம் மாவட்ட நிர்வாகத்திற்கு உத்தரவிட்டேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) September 4, 2020

He said he had directed Industries Minister M C Sampath and the District Collector to ensure appropriate treatment to the injured and also visit the grieving families and console them.

DMK President and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T T V Dhinakaran also expressed grief over the incident.

Source: PTI