Seventh title beyond wildest dreams: Lewis Hamilton

Istanbul, Nov 15 : After having surpassed Michael Schumacher for most race wins this year, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton equalled the German Formula One legend’s record for most championship wins on Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix and called the achievement “beyond my wildest dreams”.

“I know often I say ‘it’s beyond my wildest dreams’ but I think my whole life, secretly, I probably have dreamt as high as this, you know, but it felt so far-fetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships and you know we all here, all us drivers, are always doing the best job we can and just to get one, two or even three [titles], you know it’s so hard to get,” said Hamilton after winning the race and confirming his seventh title.

The Briton said that winning seven races is unimaginable and thanked the group working with him for trusting him and listening to him.

“Seven is kind of unimaginable. When you work with such a great group of people and you really communicate and trust one another and listen to one another, there was just no end to what we could do together, me and this team and I’m so proud of the work that was done and them trusting me today, you know. That comes with experience,” he added.

The 35-year-old driver said that his win should inspire children.

“I think it is so important for kids out there to hopefully see this and know don’t listen to anyway who says you can’t achieve something. Dream the impossible and speak it into existence. You have to work for it, you have to chase it and never give up, and never doubt yourself,” added Hamilton.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.