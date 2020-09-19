Several areas in Hyderabad still inundated

Rains, water logging cause inconvenience to residents in Karwan

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 19th September 2020 1:26 pm IST
Hyderabad Floods

Hyderabad: Heavy downpours on Wednesday and moderate rains for two subsequent days left several areas under the Karwan constituency inundated, including sewage water still staying stagnant in several localities.

Several areas including Golconda fort’s cottage, Nadeem colony, Shaikpet, Nirja colony, Meraj colony and Samta colony under the Karwan assembly constituency reported water-logging over the past few days. Though it has been over 24 hours since heavy rainfall has stopped, many homes stayed water-logged as most of them had seen about 2-3 feet rain water entering inside, affecting normal life.

“This is nothing new for us, every year during heavy downpour the area will be in 2-3 feet of water for at least 2 days. And each time the nearby people, leaders, NGOs will be distributing food and essentials for affected residents,” said Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Golconda fort cottage. 

He added that residents of those areas have been demanding for the issue to be solved and that every year political leaders visit the affected areas after rains, but it doesn’t make any difference. :The concerned party and officials should see the affected people living in colonies in 2-3 feet of water for at least 2 days,” he noted.

