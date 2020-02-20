Several cars charred in fire at Kolkata Maruti service centre

A+ A-

Kolkata: A number of cars were charred after a major fire broke out in a Maruti service centre in the eastern outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. There were no reports of any casualty or injury.

A dozen fire tenders were rushed to put out the blaze in Anandapur area under Narendrapur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

“The blaze is now under control, and the cooling off process has been initiated,” said state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose.

An employee at the centre said over 40 cars kept for servicing were gutted, entailing loss of crores of rupees.

However, the police did not confirm the figure.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.