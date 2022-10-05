Several injured after effigy falls on people during Ravan Dahan in Haryana

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2022 8:35 pm IST
Visuals from Haryana's Yamunanagar (Photo/ANI)

Yamunanagar: Several people were injured during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered on Wednesday evening.

In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it.

Further details are awaited.

MS Education Academy

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button