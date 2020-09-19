Several injured after lorry-bus collision in Andhra’s Krishna

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th September 2020 12:34 pm IST
Several injured after lorry-bus collision in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna: Several people got injured in a road accident where a lorry collided with a bus on Saturday morning, Sub-Inspector D Srinu of Nandigama Mandal, Krishna district said.

Police officials told ANI that a truck had hit a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in West Godavari district from behind, due to which both the vehicles turned over. The accident reportedly took place on the National Highway near Munagacharla village of Nandigama Mandal.

“There were almost 25 persons on the bus. Some of them met with minor injuries only. However, the lorry cleaner met with serious injuries. The injured are taken to Nandigama government hospital. The rescue operation is going on,” Srinu said.

“A lorry hit a bus from behind and both fell down. This accident took place on National Highway near Munagacharla village, Nandigama Mandal, Krishna district. This accident took place at around 3 am this morning. A private travel bus was going from Hyderabad to Eluru in West Godavari district. A lorry hit the bus from behind. Both vehicles fell down by the roadside,” he added.

More details are awaited. 

Source: ANI
READ:  4 killed as car falls into nullah in Shimla
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close