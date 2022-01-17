Several MMTS trains remain suspended due to operational reasons

The railways official in a media release stated that the track maintenance work which the Hyderabad city undertook is yet to be completed, that is why the services are halted for one more day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 17th January 2022 11:27 am IST
Validity of MMTS season tickets extended to compensate non-functional days
MMTS trains were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23, 2020. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) today suspended 36 of the 79 multi-modal transport services (MMTS) due to operational reasons and track maintenance activity.

It is to be noted that the MMTS was suspended on January 15 and 16, for the same reason. The railways official in a media release stated that the track maintenance work which the Hyderabad city undertook is yet to be completed, that is why the services are halted for one more day.

MMTS requested its passengers to cooperate and choose alternative routes to commute

Suspended services are- Lingampalli to Hyderabad (nine services), Hyderabad to Lingampalli (nine services), Falaknuma to Lingampalli (eight services), Lingampally to Falaknuma (eight services), Secunderabad to Lingampally (one service), Lingampalli to Secunderabad (one service).

