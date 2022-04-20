Several Palestinians injured during Israeli settlers’ march

Ramallah: Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Tuesday after Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The violence broke out when thousands of Israeli settlers marched in the northern West Bank to the dismantled Homesh settlement.

Israeli settlers passed through several Palestinian villages, including Burqa, before marching from a site near Homesh.

As per media reports, an estimated number of 70 buses carrying 1,000 families registered for the event, in which several opposition politicians also participated.

Clashes erupted near the path of the march between Israeli forces and Palestinians who opposed the event.

#صور من المواجهات التي اندلعت بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال في بلدة برقة شمال غرب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/dA3Al6cqHs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 19, 2022

The Palestinian Red Crescent said, “Our teams have dealt with 79 injuries in the town of Burqa in Nablus, including 11 with rubber bullets. Two journalists have also faced asphyxiation.”

الهلال الأحمر: 79 إصابة تعاملت طواقنا معها في بلدة برقة بنابلس، بينها 11 إصابة بالرصاص المطاطي، وتعرض 2 من الصحفيين للاختناق، وسيارة إسعاف للرصاص المطاطي بهيكلها الخلفي. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 19, 2022

This comes in the midst of a series of military operations carried out by the Israeli forces, nine days after an attack that resulted in deaths in Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, April 18, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel for the first time in months, and Israel carried out airstrikes, after days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem.

On Friday morning, April 15, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers inside al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring at least 152 Palestinians and more than 300 Palestinians were arrested.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

Homesh was dismantled in 2005 under the agreement to end Israel’s occupation of Gaza. Since then, Israeli settlers have staged several marches, rallies, and attempts to rebuild it.