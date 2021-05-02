Severe heatwave alert warning in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the day time temperatures increasing on a day to day basis, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a warning of severe heat alert for the state.

In a video message release through the official website the officials have asked the public to stay at home.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad center, temperatures are on the rise across the Telangana State. The capital city recorded the maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius. Some parts of Telangana are witnessing 40 degrees temperatures.

Despite 8.6mm of rain, Adilabad recorded 41.8 degrees temperature on Thursday. Medak, Nalgonda, Ramagundam and Nizamabad also recorded temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius.

Inspite of heatwave, IMD has also predicted thundershowers and lightning of skies for some districts. The officials have warned of normal to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state.