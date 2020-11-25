Severe thunderstorm likely soon over Andhra’s Nellore, Chittoor

Amaravati, Nov 25 : One or two places over Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh are very likely to be pounded a severe thunderstorm within a few hours as cyclonic storm Nivar makes landfall, a Met official said on Wednesday.

“Severe thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over Nellore and Chittoor districts within the next three hours,” said the official sharing the latest information collected at 9.50 p.m.

She said the thunderstorm will be accompanied by squally winds reaching up to 65 km per hour or more.

“It could be accompanied by heavy rainfall,” she added.

