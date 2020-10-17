Sex workers of GB Road being trained to make earthen lamps

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Sex workers of G.B. Road are undergoing self-dependence training during ‘Hunar Jyoti’ camp organised in central Delhi’s Kamla Market. During the three-day camp, the sex workers will be trained for making earthen lamps and other items.

“More than 100 sex workers from G.B. Road came to attend the camp. Food, sanitisers and other items were also distributed to them by the team of DLSA. Their bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, ration cards are also being prepared during this camp and all are motivated to participate in camp for their self-dependence,” Sanjay Bhatia, DCP central Delhi, said.

A team of Delhi Legal Services Authority counselled them to resolve their legal issues along with legal advice and assured them of all legal and security-related help in future.

“We are feeling happy to participate in the programme, this would keep us engaged and enhance our creativity,” said one of the participants.

