Sexual assault case: Cong women activists protest outside CM’s residence

New Delhi, Aug 8 : Women activists of the Congress on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here over the issue of women’s safety. They demanded justice for the 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and brutally attacked at her home in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday.

At least 50 activists converged outside the residence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor. They carried placards which read, ‘we need protection’, ‘we won’t accept brutality against minor children’.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man named Krishna in connection with the case. A local court on Friday sent him to five-day police remand.

The girl is battling for her life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Kejriwal, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Delhi Congress Chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar had visited AIIMS and met the girl’s family.

Source: IANS

