Sexual assault on 90-yr-old: DCW chief demands chargesheet in 3 days

New Delhi, Sep 9 : The chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday demanded speedy investigation into the sexual assault cases involving victims aged 12 and 90 years.

Maliwal has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to issue necessary orders to the police to file chargesheets in both the cases within the next three days and conduct a speedy trial that should be completed within two months.

The DCW chairperson alleged that there is complete lack of fear of law in the minds of the criminals and the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country.

“The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped,” she wrote in the letter.

A 12-year-old girl was raped and assaulted in the capital on August 4. The victim continues to be under treatment at AIIMS after suffering grievous injuries on her private parts.

In another shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman was raped and assaulted in Delhi on September 7 by a 37-year-old man. The victim continues to be in deep trauma.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.