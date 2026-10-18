Sexual harassment of minor boys: Mangaluru priest arrested

Mangaluru: A priest associated with Valencia Church in Mangaluru has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexual harassment involving minor boys. The accused, Father Cyprian Pinto, was taken into custody by the Mangaluru South police after the parents of two children lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint, the alleged incidents occurred when the boys visited the church for prayers. The children reportedly informed their parents about the alleged harassment, following which the families approached the Mangaluru South police station and sought action.

The priest is accused of allegedly using affectionate words to approach a boy, reportedly telling him, “Sweet boy, I love you,” before subjecting him to sexual harassment. Following the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Case registered, accused went into hiding

The accused allegedly went into hiding after the case was registered, prompting police to launch a search to trace his whereabouts. Investigators subsequently received information that Pinto was staying at a relative’s house in Sakleshpur in the Hassan district.

Acting on the information, a police team conducted an operation and arrested him. The arrest came after officers searched for the accused following the complaint by the children’s parents.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents and gather further evidence. Investigators are also expected to examine whether there are additional complaints or other children who may have been affected.

The case has drawn attention to the importance of reporting suspected offences against children and ensuring that complaints are investigated promptly. The allegations against the priest have not yet been established in court, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.