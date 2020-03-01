SFI demonstrates against Amit Shah visit to West Bengal

A+ A-

Kolkata: Hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) gathered

at the airport and took part in demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Raising slogans, protesters waved black flags and held placards opposing the visit of Shah to the city. Another protest by the All Indian

Youth League was also held in the Esplanade area.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.