Shaadi Mubarak cheque will be handed over to bride on wedding day: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for backward classes welfare Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said that Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries will get cheques on the wedding day itself.

The cheque will be handed over to the family of the bride on the wedding day if the application is submitted 15 days before the marriage, he said.

Commenting on the delay in giving the cheques to beneficiaries, he said that delay in submission of applications is the reason behind it.

Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes

Under Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, financial assistance is provided to the families of the brides whose annual income is less than 2 lakh.

Apart from providing assistance, it discourages child marriage as girls aged above 18 years are only eligible for the schemes.