Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes blessing for poor families: Prakash Goud

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud distributed cheques to beneficiaries under Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in Shamshabad Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that TRS Government is striving for the welfare of the people by undertaking developmental projects in every sector.

Under the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, 22 Muslim and 95 non Muslim beneficiaries were given cheques of Rs.1, 00,116 each. The MLA said that this initiative will greatly help the poor families in marrying off their daughters.

“The TRS government is earnestly working for the prosperity and welfare of the people of Telangana State to realize the dream of Golden Telangana”, the MLA said.

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were launched by the TRS government for the poor families in the state. The scheme gives an assistance of Rs.l, 00,116 and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expenses for financially distressed families.