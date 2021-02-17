Shaadi Mubarak Scheme: 1,12,105 applications are pending

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’ Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes are meant to lessen the burden of the poor parents for their daughters’ marriage. However, due to the delay in the approval of their applications they are a worried lot now.

The applications of the marriages performed during the coronavirus pandemic are pending in different phases of their approval. Since the unlock, the poor parents are enclosing necessary documents along with their applications which are pending with MLAs, Tehsildars or RDOs.

During the year 2020-21, 1.59 lakh Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi applications were received. If added the earlier applications which are pending, the total number of applications will be 2.63 lakhs out of which only 1.51 lakh applications are expedited and Rs.1,502 cr had been paid. The government needs Rs.1,115 cr for expediting the remaining 1.12 lakh applications.

The government ordered for approving applications under both the schemes within 45 days after verifying their eligibility. The state government pays Rs.1,00,116 as help to the poor families for their daughter’s marriage. Applications are received under these schemes from every district of the state.

As far the reasons cited for the delay, it is said that some Tehsildars are seeking marriage certificates instead of the invitation card and marriage photos, the technical problem is alluded at some places and at other places coronavirus crises and lockdown is said to be the reason for the delay in expediting the applications. Yet at some places, the applicants are told that their applications are approved but the payment is being delayed due to non-credit of Rs.92 crore in state’s treasury.

Under Shaadi Mubarak scheme there are 23,469 applications which are pending throughout the state and the government needs to pay Rs.233.15 crore to expedite them. Similarly, pending is an overwhelming number of Kalyana Laxmi applications from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Castes and OBCs.