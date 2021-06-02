Shaadi Mubarak Scheme: Cheques distributed in Banswada

Banswada: On the directions of the Telangana State chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme cheques were distributed to the beneficiaries in the Banswada Municipal Corporation limits.

Banswada Municipal Corporation chairman Jangam Gangadhar, Deputy Municipality Chairman Zubair, Ryutu Banda Kamareddy head Anjaiah Reddy have handed over 43 cheques to the recipients of the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Gangadhar said that KCR has been fulfilling the promises made to the public in providing financial benefits to the poor.