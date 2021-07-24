Shaadi Mubarak scheme: Cheques distributed to beneficiaries in Shamshabad

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 24th July 2021 10:58 am IST
marriages in Hyderabad
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Prakash Goud has distributed cheques among the beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in Shamshabad.

While distributing cheques, the MLA said that the ruling TRS government is implementing various schemes for the benefit of the minorities in the state.

Giving the details of the schemes, he said that the government is providing Rs. 1,00,116 for the marriage of a poor girl.

MS Education Academy

Municipal Chairman Sushma Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Mohammed Saber Ali, Vice Chairman Bandi Gopal Yadav, TRS Mandal President K Chander Reddy, Tahsildar Janardhan Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button