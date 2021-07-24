Shaadi Mubarak scheme: Cheques distributed to beneficiaries in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Prakash Goud has distributed cheques among the beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in Shamshabad.

While distributing cheques, the MLA said that the ruling TRS government is implementing various schemes for the benefit of the minorities in the state.

Giving the details of the schemes, he said that the government is providing Rs. 1,00,116 for the marriage of a poor girl.

Municipal Chairman Sushma Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Mohammed Saber Ali, Vice Chairman Bandi Gopal Yadav, TRS Mandal President K Chander Reddy, Tahsildar Janardhan Rao and others were present on the occasion.