Shaadi mubarak scheme: Delay in processing applications irks beneficiaries

Hyderabad: An Inquiry from the officials of the finance department stated that the delay in the submission of applications under the Telangana government’s Shaadi Mubarak scheme and Kalyan Lakshmi scheme is directly proportional to the delay in the release of funds by the minority welfare department.

Funds are released only after the review and investigation of the applications by the competent officials of the minority welfare department and the finance department, especially the Tehsildar, which takes a lot of time, said inquiry reports.

It is being noticed that urgent reforms are not being implemented and the applications which were filed at the beginning of this year have not been processed yet. Thousands of applicants are observed roaming around the offices and Me-Seva.

It takes more than a year to complete the applications under the Telangana government’s ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme, while they must be completed within 3 months.

The state government is diligent in the issuance of the Kalyan Lakshmi scheme funds, revealed inquiry.

These government schemes consume crores of rupees for processing and hence the processing of marriage applications must be completed in a timely format.