Shaadi Mubarak:Govt to decide for girls undergoing love marriage

Hyderabad: The government will hand over the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the family of the girl getting married on the day of marriage itself, said Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar. He informed that the government has so far handed over 1,100 crore to beneficiaries during the lockdown period.

He clarified that delays in few cases were due to time consumed in verification process. Regarding issuing the cheque in the name of the girl undergoing a love marriage against the wishes of her family, the Minister said that the government will consider the request. The cheque will be issued in favour of the mother of the bride, he said.

During question hour at the State Assembly on Wednesday, the minister gave details of the scheme. He informed that 7,14,575 families have benefitted from the scheme and government has spent Rs 5,556 crore on this scheme so far. The Minority welfare department helped 1,62,079 families with Rs 1,197.65 crore.

The minister was replying to the questions of members Haripriya Banoth, Padma Devender Reddy, Ajmera Rekha and Ravishanker Sunke. He assured the house that the cheque for Rs 1,00,116 will be handed over to the family on the day of wedding.

The minister disclosed that the government has already allowed Aadhar in lieu of a birth certificate.