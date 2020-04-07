Shab-e-Barat amid lockdown; police urge Muslims to stay indoors

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday urged Muslims to stay indoors on the upcoming Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Night of forgiveness

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to remember their relatives who more.

Also Read With Tablighi in spotlight, fake news targeting Muslims abounds

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police shared a poster urging people to support them in the fight against Covid-19 by staying indoors. In its appeal, the police said lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat.

“Don’t misuse it by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi, the poster read.

Religious leaders asked to cooperate

Also Read Everything used to demonise Muslims: Owaisi

The police also asked for cooperation from religious leaders and RWAs in maintaining the lockdown.

“Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern action. Observe the occasion solemnly,” the poster added.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.