Shab-e-Barat: Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed tonight

Hyderabad: Almost all the flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in view of the Shab-e-Barat.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued an order in this regard. In the order, he said that except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Express way and Langar house Flyover, all other flyovers in Hyderabad will be closed after 10 p.m. Apart from it, Necklace Road will also remain closed tonight, he added.

Reason behind decision to close flyovers in Hyderabad

Giving the reason behind the order, he said that the decision was taken keeping in view of the safety of the commuters and to avoid any untoward incidents.

It may be mentioned that earlier too, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, almost all flyovers were closed as a precautionary measure.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat falls on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Shaban, the eight month of the Islamic Calendar. In the night, prayers are offered to Allah (SWT).

However, due to spike in coronavirus cases in India, congregation has been prohibited to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.

In the government order, it has been mentioned that congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 535 new cases of covid-19 during 24 hours that ended at 8 p.m. yesterday.

The cumulative tally of the state has reached to 3, 06, 339.

Three more succumbed to the illness raising the toll to 1,688.

The total number of active cases rose further to 4,495.