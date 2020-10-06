Shabana Azmi slams Kangana, says she fears fading away from the news

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently criticized Kangana Ranaut for her attack on the film industry. Calling it outrageous, Shabana Azmi said that the ‘Queen’ actress worries about fading from the headlines and therefore, makes ‘outrageous statements to stay in the news’.

Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Bollywood

Kangana has been drawing attention by brutally criticising Bollywood with the debate of nepotism and calling the film industry to be functioning like a ‘mafia’ to its alleged rampant drug use.

In the past, Kangana Ranaut has referred to Bollywood as a ‘gutter’, which drew a sharp response from many of her industry colleagues including Jaya Bachchan.

Shabana Azmi slams Kangana

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana responded to Kangana’s statement that the film industry must be ‘saved from various terrorists’, including the ‘drug mafia’ and those who exploit talent.

Shabana Azmi said that Kangana makes sensational statements to feature in the headlines and urged her to focus her energies into acting. She also stated that the ‘Queen’ actress has started believing in her myths.

“Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news”, Shabana Azmi added.

According to Shabana, Kangana Ranaut should do what she is best at, which is acting. “Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting,” she said.

In the past, Kangana has called Shabana Azmi an ‘anti-national’ as well as levelled allegations against her husband, Javed Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi speaks on ongoing issues in Bollywood

Elaborating further about the unrest in Bollywood that has followed after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shabana reportedly said that Bollywood is a sitting duck.

Shabana Azmi also added that it is a systematic campaign to divert attention from real issues, failing economy, China border tensions, spiraling COVID cases, and farmers’ agitation by putting the spotlight on the supposed ills of the film industry.

She concluded saying that that the issue has gone from ‘justice for Sushant’ to ‘drug abusers in Bollywood.’