Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State Government pay compensation to farmers who lost their crops and also to those whose houses were damaged due to unseasonal rains in Kamareddy districts.

Shabbir Ali was speaking to media persons on Saturday after visiting the affected areas.

He said almost 100% crops spread across 1,000 acres in Bikanur Village, Sidha Rameshwaram Nagar, Rameshwaram Palli, Tippaur village were lost due to unseasonal rains. He said nearly 500 acres of paddy fields in Tippaur were damaged causing huge losses to the farmers. He spoke to the District Collector and requested him to visit the affected areas for quick enumeration of damages.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir visits heavy rains affected areas in Kamareddy on Saturday.

Shabbir Ali extended some financial help to the affected farmers. He also assured that he would fight with the authorities to get justice for the affected farmers. He said the State Government should immediately buy paddy from the farmers which got damaged due to unseasonal rains. He reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised that each and every food grain would be purchased.

However, he said that the authorities were not buying the wet paddy and other food grains. He said farmers were forced to dump their produce on roads as there were no buyers.

Therefore, Shabbir Ali requested that the State Government take immediate measures to enumerate the losses, pay compensation to affected farmers and purchase the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

He also met 12 families whose houses were completely damaged due to heavy rains. He provided them financial assistance, clothes and other essential items.

