Shadan college students invent self balancing wheel bike

Hyderabad: The students of Shadan College of Engineering and Technology studying in 4th year of mechanical branch invented a self balancing spherical wheel bike under the guidance of Muhammad Shah Alam Rasul Khan Chairman of the College, Dr Muhammad Atiq ur Rehman Principal, Prof. S A Munim and Director Dr.Naseeb Khan Head of the Mechanical Section.

The students use a spherical drive system which works on friction and gives maneuverability to the vehicle to move in any direction.

The students got full support of the faculty members of the college during the completion of the project which took two months extensive efforts.

The college management commended the efforts and ingenuity of the students and congratulated them and wished them a better and bright future.