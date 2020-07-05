Shadan Group of Medical Institutes offers to treat COVID victims

By Tanveer Published: July 05, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
SIMS
Photo: Facebook @SIMS.Doctors

Hyderabad: Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital abd Research Centre has decided to start treating coronavirus patients soon.

Dr. D Praveen Kumar, Registrar of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, visited Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. V. R K Women Medical College and Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. B Karonakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, also advised the Shadan group of medical and health institutes to come forward in fight against coronovirus spread.

There will be 30 isolation beds and 20 beds with ventilators and the patients will be under treatment of expert doctors and support health team, sources at Shadan Medical Institutes, said.

Managing Director, Dr. Mohammed Sarib Rasool Khan appreciated state Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister E. Rajendra for taking steps to curb the coronavirus in the state.

The Institute, it is learnt, has already prepared a team of expert doctors to take care of the possible admissions that could go up to 40.

Source: Siasat News
