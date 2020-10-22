Shadan Medical College’s director Dr. Shamshad Hussain passes away

Hyderabad: Director of Shadan Medical College— Dr. Shamshad Hussain (son of Haji Mustafa Husain), breathed his last at the 82, on Thursday (October 22) at 11:30am, at his residence in Hyderabad.

Dr Shamshad Hussain was a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, UK and had a prestigious 60+ year career as a surgeon.

After an adventurous career that took Dr. Hussain all the way around the world to Canada, UK, Zambia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, he settled back in his hometown Hyderabad to serve his people and be close to family.

He is survived by his son Behjat Hussain and his daughter Mirwat Hussain.

Shamshad Hussain— person with philanthrophic DNA

His philanthropic DNA was just as monumental with service to the community and nation as president of Faiz e Aam charity, MESCO, AP Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Hyderabad Mutual Benefit Society (HMBS) as well as HMBS Housing Society.

His dream of building a school for those in need was one of his last projects as he led the construction of the school at Fatemi Colony, Husaini Alam through the Taiyebi Niyaz-e- Husaini Trust. His scholarly and artistic pursuits led him to head Iqbaliyat as well as an active member of Mehfil e Ghazal.

Dr Shamshad Hussian said, “Time is too short, you have to utilize every minute”

Retirement was not a word Dr. Hussain used in his vocabulary. He would often say, 'Time is too short.' You have to utilize every single minute of the day. He would reiterate, "We are always standing on the shoulders of our ancestors. If we don't build on their legacy, what do we have to show for it?"

The family and friends request for duas, they said “that he was a shining example of a humanitarian, a leader, the star that illuminates the way for others and a man who did not compromise on his principles.