Shah admits Modi govt may have fallen short on tackling corona

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday admitted that the Modi government may have made a mistake or fallen short while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi, Shah said that Modi government’s commitment, however, was clear and it had announced a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore. He asked the Opposition what it had done.

Taking a dig at Congress, Amit Shah said, there may have been lapses on our part, but our commitment was clear. We may have made a mistake, we may have fallen short, we may not have been able to do something. But what did you do?

