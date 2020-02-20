Shah Ali Banda clock tower all set to chime once again in city

A+ A-

Hyderabad: As part of its initiative to restore the city’s clock towers, the GHMC has taken up the restoration of the Raja Rayan Devdi Gadiyal clock tower in Shah Ali Banda.

Hyderabad’s heritage is embedded in more than a dozen such clock towers from the pre-1948 era that was one of the few means of telling time to city folk.

With dilapidation detracting from its beauty, the GHMC is undertaking the beautification and repair works of such relics across the city. The renovation of clocks at Murgi Chowk, Moazzam Jahi Market and other places are already complete.

Restoration works of Raja Rayan Devdi Gadiyal clock tower in Shah Ali Banda, Hyderabad.

The municipal corporation is handling operation and maintenance of these structures.

Upon visiting the clock tower at Shah Ali Banda last year, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar then directed GHMC officials to restore and renovations of the clock towers in the city.

The Raja Rai Rayan Devid Gadiyal’s restoration started a week ago. As the years passed, a huge banyan tree grew out of the tower premises which damaged the structure due to no maintenance. Not only is the entire tower dilapidated, but all four sides of the clock tower are not functioning while the surrounding trees are obstructing the public view.

Raja Rayan Devdi Gadiyal clock tower in Shah Ali Banda, Hyderabad.

First, the tree was removed from the tower. Furthermore, a puncture shop that encroached the structure’s door is has been cleared along with other encroachments. The entire tower is being renovated using limestone.

“Notices have already been issued to the encroachers and soon they will be removed by the municipal corporation,” said an official.

Following the repair works, the patchwork will follow for finesse and smoothness.

According to officials, the two doors of the tower will be repaired while the entire renovation work will conclude within the next three months.

The Raja Rai Rayan Devdi Gadiyal is unique in that it contains numerals of four languages including English, Hindi, Roman and Telugu.

