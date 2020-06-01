Shah holds meet over cyclone brewing in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting to take stock of the situation and preparedness to deal with Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ brewing in the Arabian Sea.

Shah held the review meeting with senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai was also present in the meeting.

Days after the country’s eastern coast was battered by Amphan, a fresh cyclone has begun brewing over the Arabian Sea on the western coast and is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The IMD on Monday sounded a ‘Yellow’ warning for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coast. Cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the MD cautioned on Monday.

It said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ and cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3.

Source: IANS

