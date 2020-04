Shah Mohammed Quadri passes away in Madina

Hyderabad: Maulana Syed Shah Mohammed Quadri Al-Jeelani son of Maulana Syed Habeebullah Quadri Rasheed Pasha Sahib former President Jamia Nizamia passed away on Sunday, April 5 in Madina Munawwara. Funeral prayer was offered on Monday, April 6 at Masjid-e-Nabawi. He was laid to rest in Jannatul Baqi.

He is survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters.

Further details can be had from phone nos 9700320244 or 966592266675.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.