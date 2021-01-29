Shah postpones Bengal visit amid tense situation in Delhi

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 11:51 pm IST
New Delhi, Jan 29 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his two-day visit to West Bengal starting Saturday amid the tense situation in the national capital, sources told IANS.

Shah was supposed to leave for Kolkata on Friday night to participate in party programmes on Saturday and Sunday.

Source said that Shah’s decision to postpone the visit came in the wake of the tense situation in Delhi caused by the Republic Day violence and the low intensity blast near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.

As per the schedule, the Home Minister had to leave for Kolkata on Friday night and visit the Iscon temple on Saturday morning. From the Iscon temple, Shah was supposed to leave for Mayapur in Nadia district and Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas to attend rallies.

On Sunday, he was scheduled to visit the Bharat Sevashram Sangh in south Kolkata besides attending a rally in Howrah district.

