Shah reaches Kolkata amid black flag protest by Left, Cong

Kolkata: Amid protests and black flag demonstrations by Left parties and the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on a day-long visit on Sunday. He will address a BJP rally at the Sahid Minar Maidan and also inaugurate the Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG).

Carrying placards and posters reading “Amit Shah go back”, Left activists staged a black flag demonstration outside gate number one of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport soon after the BJP leader’s flight landed.

As Shah was welcomed by senior BJP leaders including Mukul Roy and Babul Supriyo, the CPI-M-led Left party cadres held noisy protests at the intersection of Jessore Road and VIP Road close to the airport.

A number of other protest rallies and gatherings are being held in various parts of the city.

A large number of slogan shouting Left activists carrying black flags also assembled close to Park Circus, where a group of women have been holding a sit-in protest since January 7.

Led by Left Front legislature party leader and CPI-M lawmaker Sujon Chakraborty, another rally was taken out in the Santoshpur area of south Kolkata.

“It is a shame for us that Amit Shah, whose hands are soaked with blood in the Delhi violence, dares to come to Kolkata soon after the riots there. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may have rolled the red carpet for him, but the youths, students, Left workers and democracy-loving people will show him black flags,’ said Chakraborty.

A Left leader said the protests are being held at nine-points in the city.

The Congress and its mass arms – Chhattra Parishad, Mahila Congress and Yuva Congress – have also organised protest demonstrations.