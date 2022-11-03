Shah Rukh Khan attacked on Twitter, #BoycottPathaan trends

Hyderabad: Bollywood movies nowadays are being criticized by netizens for multiple reasons. Recently, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted and the particular reason is still unknown. Many social media users accuse superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and other B-town biggies of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This boycott Bollywood trend has been going on for a while now.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the latest movie to become a victim of a boycott trend by several netizens. After the teaser of Sidharth Anand’s directorial was out yesterday, social media users started digging out old videos and pictures of SRK-Deepika and have been calling for the film’s boycott.

Shah Rukh Khan’s old video interview where he is allegedly talking about “growing intolerance,” is resurfacing again on social media. Photos of Deepika visiting JNU to show her solidarity and condemn the attack on the students there during anti-CAA protests too being reshared online.

#BoycottPathaan is already trending on Twitter with over 45K tweets and counting.

Glorifying a group of people called pathans who are nothing but glorified child molesters. Unke khoon main laundebaazi hai. I am sick and tired of usage of Pathan,Sultan, good old Rahim chacha, Sufi music, Maula etc. It's done. Boycott this nonsense pic.twitter.com/GG3FChlUD8 — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) November 2, 2022

Ready to #BoycottPathan and all other Hindu hating Bollywood movies. No more useless glorification of foreigners and colonizing cultures. #BoycottBollywood

Nexus Stopping CS InSSRCase🔥 pic.twitter.com/HbGxOJh7J0 — अंकिता 🇮🇳 (@Lusifer__Girl) November 2, 2022

जय श्री राम 🚩🚩



In real life #Pathaan don't Save Country but in Bollywood King Khan Movie shown as soldier



But #AlluArjun𓃵 are so Humble & Down to Earth. He Play Hindus character with Dignity.



Nexus Stopping CS InSSRCase#PushpaTheRule ☑️#BoycottPathan❌#BoycottBollywood❌ pic.twitter.com/N69VC2gClK — Prabhas 📿🚩🚩 (@Boss42265174) November 2, 2022

Jnu aunty movie #Pathaan is releasing in Jan.All Hindus need to teach her lesson and best way is to #BoycottPathan.some of my friends who r srk fan also don't want to watch the movie bec of her.This pic shud reach everyone.#BoycottBollywood

Nexus Stopping CS InSSRCase🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xw8EmnNwcL — अंकिता 🇮🇳 (@Lusifer__Girl) November 2, 2022

Can you watch film of a guy who wanted Pak players to play ipl even after 26/11 which killed 170+ Indians

is this not supporting terrorism?He is not afraid of Pakistanis but feels unsafe with fellow Hindus and calls India intolerant

Let's show him "intolerance" #BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/lPxBO3uCcD — Mission Hindurashtr (@hindurashtr_m) November 3, 2022

This film is a copy of multiple Hollywood films. From the teaser, we know that it's a lot of over-the-top action (copied) & bombastic dialogs (usual).

But let's never forget what this person playing the zero, did to Sushant on the stage of an Awards Night. So plz #BoycottPathan https://t.co/rzEZEn5FSC — Murli Menon (@MurliMenon6) November 2, 2022

What’s your take on boycott trend? Comment your opinion below.