Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan to be shot at Burj Khalifa

Mumbai: The team of Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead are planning to shoot inside the Burj Khalifa.

Burj Khalifa is the latest attraction for Indian filmmakers to shoot songs and special sequences in their movies. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani filmed a song set against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa, for their movie ‘Laxmi’ whereas Sudeep launched the logo of his upcoming film ‘Vikram Rona’ on the iconic spot.

If media reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. The elaborate chase sequences will be shot between John and Shah Rukh in Abu Dhabi.

According to an article by Pinkvilla, a source had revealed that “The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Apart from Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and Pathan will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big-scale action scene centred around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of Pathan.”

There were also reports that this might be a YRF spy universe with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan making a cameo as their famous characters Tiger (Ek tha Tiger) and Kabir (WAR).

Pathan went on floors in November last year and is expected to be wrapped up by June 2021. This surely comes as a treat after a long wait as fans will be seeing King Khan on-screen after almost three years.

His last outing was Zero which was directed by Anand L Rai.