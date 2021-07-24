Shah Rukh Khan does rare thing on Instagram, courtesy Suhana and Gauri

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan had recently done something he doesn’t do much of. He made a rare comment on his daughter Suhana Khan’s pictures from a photoshoot done by her mother Gauri Khan.

Suhana and Gauri had posted the pictures on Instagram where the former had captioned it, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford”. While the latter captioned the same, “Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour.”

Dad SRK was quick to comment on her gorgeous daughter’s pictures. He wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture.”

And in response to his wife’s post featuring Suhana Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Whatever colour you take the picture in and Suhana is in it, is our favourite colour.”





Fans were quick to respond to the comments from the Zero actor and one of them had said “you’re the best father in the world i love you i wish you were my dad.”

Netizens have gone gaga over the adorable relationship of the parents and their daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan was among a few others who commented on Suhana’s photographs. Mahira wrote, How gorgeous is Suhana! MashAllah 😍 xx.” Others who cheered for Suhana in the comments section included Maheep Kapoor, who wrote: “Stunning,” while her daughter Shanaya dropped a bunch of red hearts. Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday too reacted with the fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile, Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba gave this shout out to her: “What are you!”

SRK and Gauri Khan’s middle child Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in tinsel town. She has amassed a fan following of her own since she made her Instagram account public last year.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood soon. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in the UK and later joined New York University for higher studies. She gave everyone a glimpse into her acting skills when she starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.