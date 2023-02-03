Shah Rukh Khan in Dhoom 4? Read viral tweets here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is setting new records at the box office. The movie has done a business of around Rs 700 crores globally and it is predicted to be the biggest blockbuster movie.

From gathering outside the Mannat to chanting ‘SRK, SRK or King is back’ in cinema halls, we have observed that the Badshah of Bollywood has amassed a huge and loyal fan following during the three decades of his acting career. And now, fans want to see him in ‘Dhoom 4’. Fans are totally impressed by the action avtaar of SRK and Pathaan’s success is proof of it.

One of the SRK fans dropped a poll asking other users if they would rather watch Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 or Dhoom 4. Most fans expressed their wish to see King Khan in ‘Dhoom 4’. Check out the tweets below

If given a choice between these 2 what would you rather have SRK do? — Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 2, 2023

We want Dhoom 4 with SRK @yrf — SH Iqbal (@iqbal__sh) February 2, 2023

Imagine #SalmanKhan n #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 in the same movie together. Rumors f Dhoom 4 doing th round with #AkshayKumar n th villain role. #Boycottgang must be really confused. #boycott_pathan worked 2 its advantage.

After all its #SRK𓃵 who beats th villian n real life. pic.twitter.com/USrB6D4zTm — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) February 2, 2023

If given a choice between these 2 what would you rather have SRK do? — Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 2, 2023

If given a choice between these 2 what would you rather have SRK do? — Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 2, 2023

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff were seen in Dhoom 3 and it is also reported that makers are planning for ‘Dhoom 4’. So, if you want SRK to be part of Dhoom 4, do let us know in the comments section.