‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati,’ says Pak actress Mahnoor

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is the “World’s Biggest Movie Star.” The actor is known for his dimpled smile and his impeccable acting skills. He has worked in the Indian film industry for more than three decades and is one of the richest actors in the world. But this Pakistani actor claims that the superstar is neither good-looking nor a good actor, he just knows the business.

In a recent interview on the talk show Had Kar Di, actress and model Mahnoor Baloch talked about what makes a person truly attractive. She talked about how physical appearance alone does not determine a person’s overall persona. According to this Pakistani beauty, one’s charm, personality, and aura contribute to a person’s allure.

The actress gave the example of SRK and said, “Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them.”

Talking about his acting skills, she further added, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

Baloch highlighted how King Khan might not be conventionally handsome as defined by the norms of the society but he has carved a niche for himself.

The fans of the actor are now calling out the Pakistani actress for calling the star a bad actor. One fan commented, “What rubbish she is saying…SRK is quality actor a legend.” Another person commented, “You are definitely wrong He’s the king of expressions, uski ankhein bolti hain, acting to baad mein aati hai madam ji. Lots of respect for you, but you are wrong here.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is scheduled to release on 7th September. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of actress Nayanthara as well as director Atlee. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in the film. According to rumors the film will also have cameos by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Thalapathy. Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Dunki and a cameo in Tiger 3 in the pipeline.