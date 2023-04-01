Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit for Ambani event, fan says “SRK giving competition to his son”

Mumbai: It was one star-studded affair at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday night where who’s who of Bollywood marked his or her presence.

While Salman Khan and Aamir Khan posed for the paps, Shah Rukh Khan did give a miss to the shutterbugs! However, his looks for Friday night set the internet on fire.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram to post his look for the event. Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.

Soon after Pooja posted these pictures, celebs and SRK fans rushed to the comment section.

Mahira Khan, who performed in ‘Raees’ with Shah Rukh, wrote, “What is this behaviour, Pooja?”

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Dear Lord” with some heart emojis.

Fans compared SRK with his son. “Srk giving competition to his own son”, wrote a fan.

Another one wrote, “Thought it’s Aryan for a second!”

Though Shah Rukh was not present in the family frame, it was Salman Khan who joined Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for a special photo-op at the event.

India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces — the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre’s concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including ‘Kamal Kunj’ — one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.