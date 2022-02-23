Shah Rukh Khan makes a ‘toofani’ comeback with a new video

SRK's rugged-action avatar has left his fans extremely happy

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 23rd February 2022 11:06 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan makes a 'toofani' comeback with a new video
Shah Rukh Khan from his latest ad (ANI)

Mumbai: While everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, the actor, on Tuesday night, surprised his fans with a new video on social media.

The video is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows SRK fighting goons. In the ad, he can be seen sporting long hair and a beard, much like his look for the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial.

Sharing the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Shah Rukh wrote, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan. @ThumsUpofficial #Toofan #ThumsUpStrong”.

MS Education Academy

SRK’s rugged-action avatar has left his fans extremely happy.

“Shah Rukh Khan ads are better than remake films. WELCOME BACK KING SRK,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Only Shah Rukh Khan can look this good , even in fizzy drinks ad! the most charismatic man,” another one tweeted.

SRK has been away from the big screen for four years. He was last featured in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial, ‘Zero’

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button